SDSM is holding serious talks for the formation of the government with a full four-year term, supported by a stable majority in Parliament, whose one of the main priorities will be the fight against crime and corruption at all levels, the party said.

The task of the new government is to ensure order and discipline in all institutions and to clear crime and corruption at all levels, regardless if someone comes from a party, a municipality, an institution, regardless if they are experts, officials, known or unknown. Together, we’ll implement a system for inspecting the origin of every office holder’s finances and corrupt persons will be sanctioned, SDSM said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the party, those who run institutions on behalf of the citizens, must be accountable, transparent and honest and therefore, they say, the will introduce a legal obligation to make public all official expenses of all officials in the executive, local and judicial government.