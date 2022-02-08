The refusal of the SDSM party to accept the declaration to safeguard the historic legacy of Goce Delcev throws a strange light on its 2018 proposal that Macedonia adopts the name “Republic of Ilinden Macedonia”, writes PressingTV.

The news site reminds the public that in May 2018 Zoran Zaev said that he would accept using a new name for both external and domestic use, within Macedonia, undermining what was a major red line for the country, if that name is a relatively dignified – “Republic of Ilinden Macedonia”. Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski told Zaev not to go down that path, since Greece will pocket this concession, but still impose a far worse name on Macedonia – which is what eventually happened.

PressingTV writes that new issues would have been raised by that name considering how Bulgaria now demands that Macedonia gives away the legacy of the Ilinden Uprising, the VMRO led national liberation struggle and of Goce Delcev to Bulgaria and have it declared part of the Bulgarian historic legacy.