VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski warned that, if SDSM wins another term, Macedonia will continue to lose elements of its national identity.

This Government is indiscriminate in its choice of tactics, it uses any means to get to its goals. With them, it’s likely we will lose our Macedonian language and that Goce Delcev will no longer be considered a Macedonian. We have supporters here who love Macedonia, while on the other side we have a party that will do anything to cling to power, Misajlovski said during meetings with citizens in Volkovo near Skopje.

Misajlovski called on the citizens to support VMRO as it is the only option that will allow them to remain here and have their families continue to live in Macedonia.