The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that according to the information of the Greek competent services, the search for our missing citizen in Greece resumes.

As before, several vessels of the Greek Coast Guard, a helicopter, as well as a ground vehicle and volunteers from the local population will be involved in the search. Our representative offices remain in constant contact with the competent institutions of Greece and the family of the missing boy, and any new information will be conveyed in a timely manner, said the MFA.