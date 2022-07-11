The search and rescue operation off the coast of Greece continues Monday for the third Macedonian missing in the sea near Possidi’s Miti beach on Chalkidiki, after his two friends were found alive over the weekend.

The health condition of the two Macedonian nationals who were pulled from the sea over the weekend is good, they are in the hospital and their quick release from the hospital is expected. Our country’s representative offices remain in intensive contact with the competent institutions in Greece and any information will be transmitted in a timely manner, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We would like to express our gratitude to the Coast Guard of Greece, the Hellenic Air Force and the local population/volunteers involved in the search for their immeasurable efforts and sacrifices, added the Ministry.