Search in Kavadarci after a 7 year old boy who fled from an orphanage Macedonia 11.05.2020 / 12:46

Kavadarci police is searching for a seven year old child who fled the local orphanage. The child was reported missing on Sunday evening by an employee. The search is still on-going.
