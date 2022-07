The Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption is conducting a search in the premises of the director of the Financial Police, Arafat Muaremi, reported “Fokus” after receiving confirmation from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecution briefly said that they are acting on a criminal report that was filed with them against Muaremi by a group of citizens. Muaremi is unavailable for comment, writes “Fokus”.