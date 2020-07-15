Of votes counted from 3,023 out of 3,480 polling stations, or nearly 87% of ballots, the SDSM-led “We Can” coalition with 36.27% is in a lead over the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition having 34.89%.

According to initial unofficial results published by the State Election Commission, 11.37% voted for DUI, 8.67% for Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa, 4% for Levica 3.93%, for DPA 1.42% and 1.34% for Integra party. Under 0.4% have voted for the other parties and coalitions.