At today’s session, the State Election Commission will review and adopt the SEC Report on assignments pursuant to Article 153-a of the Electoral Code, for accepting the remainder of the mandate of a Member of the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia, upon notification by the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia to terminate the mandate of MP Nevenka Stamenkovska Stojkovski.

The Draft Decision on Internal Distribution of the Total Approved Budget for 2020 to the State Election Commission, as well as review and adoption of the annual plan for public procurement needs in 2020 under the 20 program – State Election Commission and 21 – election activities are on today’s agenda.