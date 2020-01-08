Diaspora voting for the early parliamentary elections will be possible if there are at least 6,700 registered voters.

This is the legal minimum of the previous elections won by the MP who won the mandate with the smallest number of votes in our country and this is a condition for the next diaspora elections to be organized, SEC President Oliver Derkovski explained at Wednesday’s session of the Commission.

The funds earmarked for this purpose, he said, will be spent only if the condition to organize a diaspora voting is met.

In the last elections, in both rounds, nearly 28 million denars were spent on voting in the diaspora.