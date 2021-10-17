The President of the State Electoral Commission Aleksandar Dastevski warned the local election committees who allowed voting to go ahead without using the fingerprint devices, that the results will be canceled, a revote ordered and they will be held accountable for their decisions. He did not specify the number of places where the devices were not used.

We only allowed six polling stations to proceed with voting without the fingerprint devices. All other places that did not use the devices are violating the law, and there will be sanctions, Dastevski said.

The devices are used for the first time in Macedonia, in order to put an end to the rampant ballot stuffing. In many places voting was delayed as election committees could not identify the voters’ fingerprints.