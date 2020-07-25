The State Election Commission (SEC) announced Saturday at a public session the official final results of the July 15 early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia. According to the final results, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 46 MP seats, the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition-44 MP seats, DUI-15, Alliance of Albanians and Alternative (AA/A)-12, Levica-2 and Democratic Party of Albanians (DPA)-1.

As the SEC President Oliver Derkoski informed at today’s session, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won eight MP seats, VMRO-DPMNE seven, DUI two, Alliance of Albanians and Alternative (AA/A) two and Levica one MP seat in the first electoral district.

In the second electoral district, VMRO-DPMNE won seven MP seats, DUI three, AA/A three.

VMRO-DPMNE won ten MP seats, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” nine and Levica one in the third electrical district.

In the fourth electoral district, VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM-led coalition “We Can” have the same number of MP seat – 10 each.

In the fifth electoral district, VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won eight MPs each, DUI three, and AA/A one MP seat. DUI won seven MP seats, AA/A six, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” four, VMRO-DPMNE two and DPA one MP seat in the sixth electoral district, Derkoski said.

Derkoski unveiling the final results said that SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 327,329 votes or 46 MP seats, VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition won 315,344 votes or 44 seats, Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) party won 104,699 votes – 15 seats, Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa coalition won 81,827 votes – 12 seats, Levica party won 37,426 votes – 2 seats and DPA won 13,930 votes – 1 seat.

In the first electoral district, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 54,000 votes (31.15%), VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition 50,564 votes (31.63%), DUI – 19,488 (12.19%), AA/A – 14,337 (8.97%), Levica – 12,000 (7.51%) and DPA – 2,446 votes (1.53%).