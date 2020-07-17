As the SEC is not yet able to publish the election data on their website, the data has been published on Google Drive.
You can see the data at the following link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WOzcYkzl5gVi_P0HOcDhOtpt9Ch5_6Uf/view
