The Alliance of Albanians submitted additional over 70 complaints about the course of voting on Wednesday, as the party protests what it calls serious intimidation and ballot stuffing on the part of DUI and SDSM – its direct rivals for the Albanian vote.

There are now over 150 complaints that the State Electoral Commission will review beginning tomorrow. The main request is from the main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, which demands a manual recount of the votes, because of the chaotic nature of the vote counting process and in light of the hacking attack on the evening of the vote.