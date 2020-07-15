According to initial unofficial results released by the State Election Commission of the votes counted from 3,130 out of 3,480 polling stations, the SDSM-led “We Can” coalition wins 272,881 votes (36.15%) and the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition wins 262.168 votes (34.73%).

86,816 people voted for DUI (11.5%), 66,193 voted for Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa coalition (8.77%), 29,851 voted for Levica (3.95%), 11,021 for DPA (1.46), and 10,082 for Integra (1.34%). Under 0.4% have voted for the other parties and coalitions.