Of the votes counted from 2,491 out of 3,480 polling stations, or about 72% of counted votes, the SDSM-led “We Can” coalition with 36.9% is in a lead over the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition which has 35.9%.

The data published by the State Election Commission from their main office as its website has been out of function for over an hour show that 10.18% voted for DUI, 7.96% for Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa, 4.14% for Levica, 1.39% for the Integra party, 1.3% for DPA and under 0.4% voted for the other parties and coalitions.