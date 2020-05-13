President Stevo Pendarovski on Wednesday met with State Election Commission (SEC) members after hosting a leaders’ meeting regarding the organization of early parliamentary polls.

President Pendarovski informed the SEC members on the position of the political party leaders and the consensus that was agreed that the State Election Commission should present its position on the timeline necessary to organize the election process, the President’s Office said.

At the meeting, it said, it was agreed the Commission to send the timeline to the President’s Office tomorrow.