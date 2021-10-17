Voter turnout in Sunday’s local elections is 10.22% until 11 am according to the processed data from 2,544, i.e. 73.1% polling stations where 135,906 voters exercised their voting rights, State Election Commission (SEC) spokesperson Ljupka Gugucevska told a press conference.

The municipalities with the highest turnout are Novaci, where 25.84 percent went to the polls by 11 am, followed by Kriva Palanka with 20.44 percent, Vevcani with 18.61 percent, Lozovo with 17.51 percent…

The lowest turnout until 11 am is in Vrapciste with 4.92 percent.