There were 125 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases in Macedonia – which is one of the highest results of the epidemic – and two deaths. Most of the new cases were again diagnosed in the capital Skopje – 46, while the other three cities that are under a weekend lockdown also reported high numbers: Kumanovo had 19, Stip 17 and Tetovo 16.

The two fatalities were a male 73 year old patient from Prilep, and a 67 year old female patient from Strumica, both treated in Skopje for about two weeks. The patient from Strumica died in the Neuro-surgery clinic, and not in one of the two clinics set aside for coronavirus patients. The death toll of the epidemic so far now stands at 151.

In its daily report, the Healthcare Ministry informed that there are 1.125 active cases across Macedonia, half of them in Skopje. This shows that the second wave of the epidemic is not abating. Macedonia only had a triple digit number of newly infected patients in mid April, before the result became routine over this past week. A total of 19 new patients were admitted in the two Covid-19 clinics in Skopje, bringing the total of patients treated there to 96. Seven are on mechanical ventilation and 35 are receiving oxygen or are considered to be in serious condition.

A total of 1.085 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, including 113 on kindergarten teachers who did not display symptoms that required testing.