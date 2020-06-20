epa08490495 Police officer wearing protective mask checks documents from a passenger at the border crossing Tabanovce near Kumanovo, North Macedonia, 17 June 2020. North Macedonia?s Government has decided to open all border crossings starting on 17 June 2020. Passengers can cross the borders with condition to show a valid negative PCR test and go in 14 day mandatory self-isolation. Foreigners transiting the country for a period of maximum 5 hours can use all border crossings. The number of newly infected COVID-19 patients in the North Macedonia is still more than one hundred per day in last three weeks, which is a big number for the small Balkan country. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The major Second Wave of the coronavirus, that hit Macedonia after the month of Ramadan, left the country regionally isolated. As other countries in the Balkans and Europe are reopening their borders, Macedonian citizens can travel only to Albania, Kosovo and Serbia.

All other countries require tests and quarantine for Macedonian citizens. And even travel to these three destinations is ill advised, as after returning, you face two weeks in self-isolation at home, or in mandatory quarantine, depending on whether you can provide a recent negative test.

Macedonia is currently mainly a transit destination for foreign citizens heading to Greece, who have five hours to clear the country. The Government is planning to reduce restrictions on arriving Macedonian citizens as the elections draw closer and as businesses in the west of the country demand that the ethnic Albanian diaspora members are allowed to come for their usual summer vacation.