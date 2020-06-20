The major Second Wave of the coronavirus, that hit Macedonia after the month of Ramadan, left the country regionally isolated. As other countries in the Balkans and Europe are reopening their borders, Macedonian citizens can travel only to Albania, Kosovo and Serbia.
All other countries require tests and quarantine for Macedonian citizens. And even travel to these three destinations is ill advised, as after returning, you face two weeks in self-isolation at home, or in mandatory quarantine, depending on whether you can provide a recent negative test.
Macedonia is currently mainly a transit destination for foreign citizens heading to Greece, who have five hours to clear the country. The Government is planning to reduce restrictions on arriving Macedonian citizens as the elections draw closer and as businesses in the west of the country demand that the ethnic Albanian diaspora members are allowed to come for their usual summer vacation.
Comments are closed for this post.