Macedonian and Bulgarian historians of the joint multidisciplinary commission on historical and educational issues are holding Friday their second day of discussions in Skopje.

The commission meets after a break of almost a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the elections that took place in our country.

The members of the Commission are discussing issues and topics in a bid to overcome the historiographical disputes, but also issues that in the past were an obstacle in the work of this body and the agenda also includes the already started discussion regarding harmonization of recommendations on history textbooks for 7th grade in Macedonia.

The two co-chairs of the Commission, Dragi Gjorgiev from the Macedonian team and Angel Dimitrov from the Bulgarian team will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.