Orthodox believers today celebrate the second day of Christ’s Resurrection. On this occasion, HH Stefan the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia will serve a liturgy in the “Nativity of the Holy Mother of God” church in downtown Skopje.

The Resurrection of Christ was announced yesterday at midnight in all temples of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, and the celebration continues with resurrection liturgies.

The Resurrection of Christ – Easter is considered to be the greatest Christian holiday, a day when Jesus Christ proved his divine power and rose from the dead.

The Resurrection of Christ is a holiday that combines faith and tradition, cherished from time immemorial, and begins on Maundy Thursday before sunrise, when the first Easter eggs are dyed red

The second day Easter is a national holiday and a non-working day for all citizens in the Republic of Macedonia.