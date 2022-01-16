The debate on the election of a new government should continue in Parliament today at noon. Such a parliamentary debate lasts for a maximum of two days, and the election of the government is voted on after its completion, ie no later than 24 hours. This means that there will be an epilogue by midnight tonight at the latest.

The Government is elected if the majority of the total number of MPs votes for it.

Yesterday there was a heated debate with opposing views of MPs from the government and the opposition. According to the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, individual proposed names in the new government are proof that SDSM has no choice and no future to be trusted, while the ruling parties believe that all promises have been realized.