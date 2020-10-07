A seven-year-old pupil from the second grade at the primary school “Kosta Racin” in the village of Podares in Radovis tested positive for Covid-19. Dozens of children from his class will go into isolation, Sitel reported.

The director of the Center for public health in Stip, Marija Dimitrova confirmed the information.

The other first and third grade students who attend classes in this school will not go into isolation, because according to the survey they had no contact with second grade students, says Dimitrova.