The second-ever Skopje Pride Parade started at noon, with participants marching from the “Woman Warrior” park next to GTC, through the city center and by the Government building, to end up at the City Park.

President Stevo Pendarovski, Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska, Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Sahpaska, Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska and DOM leader Maja Moracanin are among those who attend the parade in Skopje.