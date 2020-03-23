A 63 year old man from Debar has died after contracting the coronavirus. The man is the second patient to die of the epidemic in as many days.

The Healthcare Ministry informed that the man was hospitalized in the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje since March 17, had no fever but had lung issues and had to receive oxygen. Sunday evening he took a turn for the worse and was placed on a respirator, but died within hours. So far it’s not known that he had a history of prior issues.

A 57 year old woman from Kumanovo died from the virus on Sunday.