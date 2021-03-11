Due to the quality and timely management of state finances in the healthcare sector, as well as due to the rapid and efficient organization of state institutions when a large amount of donations was provided in the fight against Covid-19 (protective equipment, face masks, medical equipment, ventilators, etc.) which did not cause additional expenditures for these needs, the minimum projected by the EU for the use of the money from the Solidarity Fund was not reached.

This is the explanation of the Secretariat for European Affairs, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Nikola Dimitrov, as to why Macedonia will not receive assistance from the EU Solidarity Fund.