Twenty-one-year-old H.P. from Ohrid was attacked last night by three citizens of Ohrid in a restaurant on the “Macedonia” quay, the Ohrid police department informed this morning. Unofficially, it is the secretary of the Bulgarian club “Tsar Boris”.

The person, as stated, was physically attacked by S.K., S.K. and I.S., all from Ohrid, after which he was given medical help at the Ohrid General Hospital.

The attack was reported to the police around 22:30 h. The public prosecutor was notified and Ohrid police is taking measures to clear up the case, after which an appropriate report will follow.