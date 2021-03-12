The 11th session of the Security Council took place Friday in the President’s Office, which included a discussion on the information for the army’s strategic procurement in the coming period.

The session reviewed the projects and activities for development and maintenance of defense capacities envisaged by the Long-Term Plan for Development of Defense Capabilities 2019-2028, in accordance with the integration into the collective defense system of NATO.

The highest strategic goal of the Republic of Macedonia as the 30th member of NATO is coordinated development and maintenance of the operational capabilities of the defense. The equipping and modernization of the Army enables the state to design and protect its vital national interests, and thus to strengthen its geopolitical and geostrategic position.