President Pendarovski will convene the Security Council on Saturday at 12 pm to discuss whether he will extend the state of emergency.

The session, in addition to the permanent members of the Council, will be also attended by the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce.

On Saturday ends the third – two-week state of emergency declared by President Stevo Pendarovski on May 15. President Pedarovski, since March 18, has so far made three decisions declaring a state of emergency. The first two lasting 30 days, and the last -14 days.