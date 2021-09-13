The Security Council recommended the Government to establish a working group that will monitor the state of the crisis management system, and given the recent situation with the fires, the working group should propose concrete measures to make the crisis management system be more functional and efficient, President Stevo Pendarovski’s Office informed on Monday.

The 13th session of the Security Council of the Republic of Macedonia was held Monday, at which, apart from the establishment of the crisis management system, the Afghan refugees our country’s took in were discussed.

The participants, according to the statement issued after the session of the Council, stated that the Republic of Macedonia, as a member of NATO, showed readiness and offered its capacities for accepting the people from Afghanistan.