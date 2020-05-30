The Security Council of Macedonia is set to hold a session in the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski Saturday at noon, deciding on a possible extension of the state of emergency.

Saturday is the final day of the 14-day state of emergency, which President Pendarovski declared on May 15.

Besides the Security Council members, Health Minister Venko Filipce will also attend the session, the President’s Office said in a press release.

President Pendarovski will give a media statement after the end of the session.