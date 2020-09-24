We expect our allies, including our friend Bulgaria, to be of help rather than not to be of any help, Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska said Thursday in response to a statement by her Bulgarian counterpart Krasimir Karakachanov that Bulgaria is not against, but believes it is not the time to hold an intergovernmental conference to start Macedonia’s EU accession talks.

Such statements, Sekerinska believes, do not help and are not in the spirit of the Good Neighbourly Agreement with Bulgaria.