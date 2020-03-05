Holders of the candidate lists of the SDSM-BESA coalition will be Mila Carovska in the first election district, Oliver Spasovski in the second, Ljupco Nikolovski in the third, Zoran Zaev in the fourth, Venko Filipce in the fifth and Bilal Kasimi in the sixth election district, Vecer.mk reported.

Radmila Sekerinska, along with Deskoska and Dimitrov, were also in the run for holder of candidate list in the second election district, but polls showed they do not enjoy the confidence of the citizens. Especially Nikola Dimitrov, who has the worst ratings mostly because of the Prespa Agreement. Deskoska was also in the run for the fifth election district, along with Mila Carovska and Venko Filipce.