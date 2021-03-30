The NATO Information and Communication Agency presented today to several of our companies and IT experts the opportunities to participate in tenders for professional support of the Alliance’s business processes, in the field of communication and information systems, cyber defense, platforms, or a total of about 150 services, the Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska informed on Facebook on Tuesday.

The online event was opened by the Minister who encouraged our companies to apply.

We have opened the door to NATO, and now we are opening the door to the NATO market, Sekerinska wrote on Facebook.