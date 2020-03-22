The military has started Saturday to provide support to all state institutions in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska. The army will focus on three goals, Sekerinska told a news conference Sunday.

The first will be to completely take over control of securing the borders.

The second will be to take part in mixed teams of police officers and soldiers, which will perform checks at townships’ exits and their entrances, especially in hardest-hit regions, as well as patrol certain areas.

The third will be, during this period, to safeguard the security of vital locations, which have so far been guarded by the police.

Minister Sekerinska was resolute that the army will be the first line of defense to stem the spread of the coronavirus and protect the health of citizens.

In response to a question whether all police officers will be removed from border crossings, she said that some of them would keep their jobs while others would be recalled, leaving the prevention of illegal entries into the country to the military.

This will make it possible for the police to pull some of its members out from our borders to concentrate on their responsibilities inside the country, Sekerinska explained.

In accordance with additional regulations, the defense minister said that teams of police officers and army members will make sure citizens obey the curfew as well as self-isolation measures.

People found violating these restrictions will be fined and placed under mandatory state quarantine.

Regarding vital locations, the army will from now on be responsible for guarding places such as the Parliament, the Government, as well as other important sites, such as prisons.

“In a state of emergency,” Sekerinska said, “what’s important is to ensure that no one is worried whether the penal institutions are under control or not.”

She added that soldiers will be helping the already trained prison guards by providing strong support in terms of equipment and peoplepower.

Also, the army’s Roll 2 mobile hospital will be put completely at the disposal od the public and located near the Clinic for Infectious Diseases.