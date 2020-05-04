A government delegation led by Radmila Sekerinska, who was laying flowers at Goce Delcev’s grave today, was greeted by a group of citizens chanting “Never North, only Macedonia”.
The message to Sekerinska and the SDSM and DUI government was sent just at the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense was about to make a statement to reporters.
When reporters turned the cameras to record what the people were telling the delegation, Sekerinska asked:
So, do you think it’s better to do a little advertising for them? People think they deserve to be given media time on their own, not through us, Sekerinska said, refusing to make a statement until the shouts stopped.
