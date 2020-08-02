Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and Transportation Minister Goran Sugareski were booed as they arrived at Meckin Kamen near Krusevo, the site of the central Ilinden celebration.

This is a place for heroes, not traitors, people in the crowd shouted at the outgoing Government officials.

The celebration is low key, both due to the coronavirus epidemic and the incompatibility of the policies of the Government that is holding the celebration with the ideas of Macedonian national statehood.