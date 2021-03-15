Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska expressed expectations on Monday that the government will discuss on Tuesday some of the issues related to conditions for procurement and delivery of vaccines via the COVAX program.

Answering a reporter’s question, she pointed out that until the government ministers receive information, all these issues should be communicated with the institutions in charge of it, emphasizing that there is no newer information than what is known to the public.

I know from before that all the conditions that were required in relation to the COVAX mechanism as a country have been met long ago. From the very beginning of these more detailed talks on the use of the mechanism, we were pointed out as a country that meets the conditions, she said.

However, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in charge of the COVAX program ensuring low- and middle-income countries have equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines in a statement to MIA explained which criteria the countries should meet to be provided with vaccines, but does not specify whether Macedonia has met the conditions.

The Alliance stressed that it is in contact with all participants in COVAX for the distribution of vaccines, but failed to provide more details about the process regarding Macedonia.