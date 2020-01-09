There’s no reason for concern over the presence of NGOs associated with Iran in Macedonia, as the country does not present a point of interest, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Thursday, adding that the country’s diplomatic relations with Iran are very modest but not as complicated as their open issue with Albania.

However, she emphasized, we must never eliminate the danger of radicalized Islamist structures returning from the fronts there. The country and the whole region, the world, says Sekerinska, is living with the danger of terrorism.

If at one point you think this is happening to somebody else you will wake up shocked and unpleasantly surprised, because the world is living under pressure from terrorism. We are specific because we are closer and because of these presences and influences throughout the region. That’s why we work on resocialization and management programs for all those returnees, and MoI action in 2018 has proven that the situation is being monitored, responding every time there is any danger, Sekerinska said.

She said most of the countries did not withdraw troops from Iraq, but moved them to Kuwait, with plans that it was only temporary.