SDSM Vice President Radmila Sekerinska defended Den Doncev – the latest Government official to be accused of corruption, and ignored the corruption scandal involving Vasko Kovacevski, the former head of the REK Bitola power plant, which is playing out in the electoral district where she is leading the list.

Sekerinska was in Bitola to promote the record of her SDSM party in the energy sector, which is one of the main industries in the region. She pointed to the construction of a new relay station and plans to replace dated equipment. But what the press was interested was the latest major scandal involving a top Government official – the recently resigned head of the FZOM public healthcare fund Den Doncev who is suspected of extorting money from a dialysis provider. Sekerinska stood up for Doncev despite the clear audio evidence against him and the fact tha the resigned shortly after the allegations were made public.

I expect that those who claim something will show more than audio files without a video footage, or a video footage without sound. I expect we will see a lot of fake news over the next 20 to 30 days, Sekerinska said, apparently oblivious to the fact that her SDSM party grabbed power using illegally recorded and edited wiretaps.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party called her out for being silent on the other scandal, involving REK Bitola, where the former director Vasko Kovacevski is under an investigation over alleged extortion worth 250.000 EUR.