Top Government officials, shockingly including the Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov, left the capital for the three days long curfew they imposed on the citizsens. The curfew was meant to reduce the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, but backfired spectacularly as it only enticed tens of thousands of citizens to flee the city for the more open countryside and the tourist resorts.

Instead of leading by example, SDSM party and Government officials were the first to flee.

SDSM Secretary General Ljupco Nikolovski even teased the citizens of Skopje posting a picture of his nature hike in the mountains over Berovo.

And Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov, who should be tasked with managing the city during a state of emergency, fled for his villa in the ski resort of Mavrovo.

Today, Infomax revealed that Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska is also in her own Mavrovo villa. Raher than share the hardship with the remaining Skopjaners, Sekerinska left the city shortly after voting to place it under a curfew.