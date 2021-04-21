I received a question from my municipal organization whether I am a candidate, I said I am not, because I think that both SDSM and the political scene of the Republic of Macedonia move forward when they constantly produce new staff, said the Minister of Defense and current Vice President of SDSM, Radmila Sekerinska, answering a question if she will keep the position of Vice President of SDSM after the party congress in May, thus announcing that she is resigning from the party position.

She said that at no point did she participate in a discussion related to the candidate for Ambassador of the Republic of Macedonia in Washington.