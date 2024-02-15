Who will emerge as the future presidential candidate for SDSM? In recent days, the name of Radmila Shekerinska has gained increasing prominence as a potential contender for the country’s next president. According to sources within SDSM, she stands out as one of the most serious candidates. However, the final decision remains pending, and the official candidate has not been definitively selected.

Radmila Shekerinska has been actively involved in politics since the 1990s, holding various roles such as Member of Parliament, Minister of European Integration, Minister of Defense, and briefly serving as Acting Prime Minister of Macedonia. Although she was somewhat withdrawn from the public eye for a period, her recent re-engagement is linked to the speculation surrounding her potential candidacy for the presidency.

The name of Venko Filipche is also circulating as another potential candidate in contention.

The official deadline for formalizing presidential candidacies is March 20. SDSM has announced its commitment to completing the candidate selection procedures by the end of the month.