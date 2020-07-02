We have prepared the healthcare system for every next wave of coronavirus, and with stable post-election institutions, a functioning parliament, a normal government in which there will be no ministers who block decisions or blackmail us with signatures, we will be able to fully protect the state, the economy and the citizens from the aftermath of the coronavirus, the vice president of SDSM, Radmila Sekerinska said Thursday in Krusevo.

She emphasized that they showed responsibility towards the health of the citizens but also a quick response when the world and our country paid a high price due to the coronavirus.