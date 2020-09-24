Macedonian Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska responded to the announcement from her Bulgarian counterpart Krasimiar Karakacanov that Bulgaria will postpone the opening of EU accession talks for Macedonia as not enough concession have been made on national identity issues. Sekerinska said that Karakacanov’s comment is not helpful.

Emotions are not a good ally when we work to resolve bilateral issues. We showed that we can be friends with all our neighbors and that we invest in a relationship of allies. We expect that our allies and our friends will help the region and not harm it, Sekerinska said.