Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska abused officers for a pre-election gimmick, in violation of the law banning political manipulation of the military.

Sekerinska did a 30 questions video, in the footsteps of fellow SDSM party officials Mila Carovska and Oliver Spasovski.

Both Carovska and Spasovski used their official cabinets to shoot the video which was then posted on the SDSM party Youtube page. But Sekerinska went a step further – in her video she is bringing the camera to a meeting that includes uniformed officers and Defense Ministry officials.

Article 131 of the law on defense bans promotion of political parties within the ranks of the military. Besides using the officers as pre-election video props, Sekerinska is also busy promoting the latest benefits package to soldiers during her visits to army barracks, which have a clear election day message.