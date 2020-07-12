For two and a half years we fought to pass the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, we tried to implement Priebe’s recommendations and to create a system that will guarantee justice, the head of SDSM list in the fifth electoral district Radmila Sekerinska said Saturday in Resen.

And yes, we are also disappointed that those who were supposed to deliver justice, and that is only prosecutors and judges, did not rush to do so, they tried to make calculations, they tried to run away from decisions, so we passed all the Laws, we built a foundation in which justification will no longer be possible, said Sekerinska.

She added that for that reason they asked the EU to monitor all cases of corruption and major crime.