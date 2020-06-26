The change of government will also mean a change in the political mentality and leadership of the country, the leader of the Alliance for Albanians Zijadin Sela said in Tetovo.

Albanians in 2016 believed that the regime will be overthrown, half of the regime fell. Our coalition will bring change and the fall of the rest of the regime. We will not allow our language to be called the language of 20 percent, but Albanian language in the law on languages, said Sela.

He added that citizens would send Ali Ahmeti to the opposition in the elections.