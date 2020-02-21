The Alliance of Albanians and the Alternative party formalized their pre-election coalition today. Party leaders Ziadin Sela and Afrim Gashi presented their election slogan, which is “One state for all”.

Under the contract, Gashi will lead the joint list at the 2nd, north-eastern electoral district, while Sela will be top of the list in the 6th, north-western district. Sela said that the coalition is aimed against Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party, which has had near-monopoly on representing ethnic Albanians in a number of successive governments.

The two parties failed to reach agreement for a similar deal with Bilal Kasami’s BESA party, which is now mulling a pre-election coalition with SDSM. Sela rejected the ideas of a pre-elections coalition with a Macedonian party, saying that Albanians are still discriminated in Macedonia and a pre-election coalition would be unacceptable because of that.